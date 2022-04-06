Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $46.00

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,720,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

