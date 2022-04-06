Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $73.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Itron stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Itron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

