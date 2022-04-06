Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $19.26. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 9,768 shares.

Specifically, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $106,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $609,741. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $2,389,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

