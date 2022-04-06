Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BELLUS Health.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BLU traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,909. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $848.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
