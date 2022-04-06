Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price at $27.67

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 306.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,634,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,117,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,206,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

