Derwent London (DLN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/1/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.72) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Derwent London had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.38) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Derwent London had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.52) to GBX 3,500 ($45.90). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.72) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Derwent London had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,667 ($34.98) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Derwent London had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.38) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.72) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.41) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.52) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Derwent London had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of LON DLN traded down GBX 40.78 ($0.53) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,181.22 ($41.72). The stock had a trading volume of 228,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,345.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. Derwent London Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.52), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,394.62).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

