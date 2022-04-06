$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. 11,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,556. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

