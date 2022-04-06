305 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY traded up $10.18 on Wednesday, reaching $697.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,096. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $506.51 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $670.73 and its 200 day moving average is $657.73.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

