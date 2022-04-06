CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 32,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.