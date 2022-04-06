CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 32,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

