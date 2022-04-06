Coldstack Hits Market Capitalization of $994,749.63 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $994,749.63 and $308,130.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.80 or 0.07349094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,530.10 or 0.99665602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051463 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.