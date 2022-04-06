American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 132,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,294. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

