Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €185.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($214.29) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $66.38. 215,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.