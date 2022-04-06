Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 216,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,053. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.