Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Lowered to €72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($81.32) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Covestro from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 66,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Covestro has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.