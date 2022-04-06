Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

