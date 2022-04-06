Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

