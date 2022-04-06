Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. 906,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,718,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.