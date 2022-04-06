Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $493.65

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $493.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

MDB stock traded down $29.66 on Friday, hitting $405.46. 34,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,254. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.96 and a 200-day moving average of $454.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,782 shares of company stock worth $65,112,193. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

