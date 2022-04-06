Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 296.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

