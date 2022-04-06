Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Argo Group International reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,001. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

