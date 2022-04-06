Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $107.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

