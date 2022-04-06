Analysts Set 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target at $42.40

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of TSVT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 17,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,622. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

