Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. TD Securities cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $148.42. 18,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

