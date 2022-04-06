Xponance Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.88. 130,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.02. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.77 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

