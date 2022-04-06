Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a $6.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock remained flat at $$5.69 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,837,380. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 185,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 96,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.