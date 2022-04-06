Raymond James Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $82.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 427,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.