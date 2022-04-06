PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down to $27.21

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $26.00. PubMatic shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 13,192 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd purchased 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $260,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $649,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,597 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

