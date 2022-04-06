PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down to $27.21

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $26.00. PubMatic shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 13,192 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.
In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd purchased 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $260,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $649,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,597 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
