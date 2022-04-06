CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $20.96. CNX Resources shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 109,769 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,704,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 922,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

