Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $21.59

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $22.17. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 93,214 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.59.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

