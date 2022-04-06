SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.51

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 4500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,886,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 409,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 179,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.