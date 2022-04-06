LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.13

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.13 and last traded at $93.92, with a volume of 7635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.87.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $19,846,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

