Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.75

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 5378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 241,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

