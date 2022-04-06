NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Up 12.5%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 350,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 217,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)
