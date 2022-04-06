NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Up 12.5%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 350,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 217,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get NTG Clarity Networks alerts:

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.