RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 7.8%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 34,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,839,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.46.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,950 shares of company stock worth $766,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 46.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 247,482 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in RealReal by 296.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 300,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

