Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 446,205 shares of company stock valued at $45,829,312 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET traded down $10.62 on Wednesday, reaching $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 164,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,290. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 0.69.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

