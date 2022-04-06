Xponance Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $16.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $353.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

