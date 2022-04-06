Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH traded down $12.09 on Wednesday, reaching $199.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 195.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average of $181.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.