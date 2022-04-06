Xponance Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,036.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,942.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,896.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $5,869,000 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.