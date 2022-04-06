Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Cap Hits $461,705.52

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $461,705.52 and $76,488.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

