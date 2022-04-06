Crown (CRW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $442.00

Crown (CRW) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Crown has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $442.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,740.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.40 or 0.00785090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00207786 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022141 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,408,973 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

