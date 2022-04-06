Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Evolent Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

