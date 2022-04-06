Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Kemper posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 185.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,747,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kemper by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kemper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Kemper by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43. Kemper has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

