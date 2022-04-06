The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $88.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

