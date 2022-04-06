Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Hold

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of DRETF stock remained flat at $$22.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

