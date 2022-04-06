Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$25.50

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.50 to C$25.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $$17.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.