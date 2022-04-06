Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.28. The company had a trading volume of 77,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

