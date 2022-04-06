T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $133.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,290. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

