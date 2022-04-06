Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. 291,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

