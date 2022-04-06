Xponance Inc. Purchases 111,832 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HP by 179.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 117,361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in HP by 72.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in HP by 6.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of HPQ traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 535,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,564,876. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

