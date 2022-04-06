K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

KNT stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.51. The company had a trading volume of 128,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,265. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million. Research analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

